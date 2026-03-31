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Two people dead after crash near Lac du Bonnet

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 31, 2026 6:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Two people dead after fatal Highway 11 crash'
Two people dead after fatal Highway 11 crash
Two people are dead after a crash that closed Highway 11 near Lac Du Bonnet for several hours this morning.
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Two people are dead after a highway crash Tuesday morning which RCMP say was a result of the poor road conditions.

It happened just after 7 a.m. south of Lac du Bonnet on Highway 11 near Bruneau Road.

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Police say a vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and smashed into a pickup truck.

Two people in the truck were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but the two people inside the other vehicle, a 71 and 66-year-old man from Lac du Bonnet, were both pronounced dead.

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