Two people dead after crash near Lac du Bonnet

Two people are dead after a highway crash Tuesday morning which RCMP say was a result of the poor road conditions.
It happened just after 7 a.m. south of Lac du Bonnet on Highway 11 near Bruneau Road.
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Police say a vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and smashed into a pickup truck.
Two people in the truck were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but the two people inside the other vehicle, a 71 and 66-year-old man from Lac du Bonnet, were both pronounced dead.
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