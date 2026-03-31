Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar break silence over son’s arrest for molestation

Send this page to someone via email

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have broken their silence following the arrest of their son, Joseph Duggar, earlier this month on charges of molesting a nine-year-old girl in Florida in 2020.

A spokesperson for the family told multiple outlets on March 30 that Jim Bob, 60 and Michelle, 59, are “heartbroken over this entire situation.”

“Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping Kendra and her children during this difficult time,” the spokesperson said, referencing Duggar’s wife, Kendra, and her four children. “They are praying for the victim. They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many.”

0:45 Josh Duggar reacts to brother Joseph’s arrest on child molestation charges

Joseph Duggar, 31, is accused of lewd and lascivious behaviour involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on March 18.

Story continues below advertisement

“On March 18, 2026, Bay County investigators were contacted by a detective with the Tontitown Police Department regarding a report of past sexual abuse,” the news release said. “The 14-year-old victim participated in a forensic interview, where she disclosed several incidents involving Duggar that occurred during a family vacation in Panama City Beach when she was 9-years-old.”

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to the investigation, the incident took place in 2020 while the family was staying at a residence on Danny Drive, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, who is now 14, told police the incidents stopped after Duggar eventually apologized for his actions.

“Investigators discovered the victim’s father confronted Duggar about these incidents on March 17th, 2026. Duggar admitted his actions to the victim’s father and to Tontitown Detectives,” police added.

Duggar was arrested out of state and charged with lewd and lascivious behaviour involving molestation of a victim less than 12 years old and lewd and lascivious behaviour conducted by a person 18 years or older.

Duggar was being held in solitary confinement at Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Ark., until March 27, when he was released.

View image in full screen Joseph Duggar’s mugshot. Washington County Sheriff's Office

He was officially booked by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida on March 31, according to jail records, viewed by Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Duggar’s latest mugshot was released by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

View image in full screen Joseph Duggar’s latest mugshot from Bay County Jail. Bay County Jail

Kendra Duggar was also arrested and charged in Arkansas this month on multiple misdemeanour charges.

Kendra, 27, is facing four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and second-degree false imprisonment, the Tontitown, Ark., police department said in a Facebook update on March 20.

“This remains an active and ongoing investigation,” the statement said, adding that Arkansas law limits the release of information in investigations involving minors.

“To protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved, no further details will be provided at this time,” the department added.