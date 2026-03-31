Nova Scotia offers reward for information about homicide outside Dartmouth home

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The homicide of a 37-year-old man who was shot on the front steps of a Dartmouth, N.S., home last year has been added to the province’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program.

The Nova Scotia government is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the death of Cortrell Thomas.

Halifax Regional Police were called to a home on Ancona Place in the Montebello subdivision on March 31, 2025, at around 9 p.m. The victim, later identified as Thomas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said at the time they did not believe the shooting was random.

View image in full screen Halifax Regional Police are investigating a homicide after a man was fatally shot in Dartmouth on March 31, 2025. Officers are seen in this photo collecting evidence the next day at a home on Ancona Place. Ella MacDonald/Global News

A neighbour, who didn’t want to give their name, told Global News in March 2025 that the loud sound of gunfire was extremely frightening.

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“At first I thought those were fireworks, but I quickly realized that those were gunshots. And I was too scared to even look out outside the house and see what’s happening so I started crouching on the floor,” they said.

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Two suspects were last seen leaving Ancona Place through the PO2 Craig Blake Memorial Park after the gunshots rang out.

According to the province, police believe there may be people out there who have information about the homicide but have not spoken with police.

“If you have any information that can help solve the murder of Mr. Thomas, I urge you to come forward,” said Attorney General and Minister of Justice Scott Armstrong in a news release.

“No matter how big or small you think it is, you may have the missing piece that is needed.”

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Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-710-9090. Those who come forward will have to provide their name and contact information, and may have to testify in court.

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Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Nova Scotia at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).