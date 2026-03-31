U.S. army begins inquiry into helicopter fly-by of Kid Rock’s Nashville home

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The U.S. army has launched an inquiry into a video showing a pair of Apache helicopters hovering close to Kid Rock’s Nashville home over the weekend.

On Saturday, Kid Rock posted a video on social media showing two helicopters hovering near his home. The 55-year-old singer pointed at them and saluted the aircraft while standing by his pool beside a miniature Statue of Liberty.

“This is a level of respect that sh-t for brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her,” Kid Rock captioned his post.

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The army said Monday that officials are aware of the video Kid Rock shared to social media, “that appears to show AH 64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence in the Nashville area.”

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“Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations. An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements,” army spokesman Maj. Montrell Russell said in a statement to CNBC.

“Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found. Until the review is complete, there will be no further comment,” Russell added.

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In a statement to the New York Times, Maj. Jonathon Bless, a spokesman for the 101st Airborne Division, said that an administrative review, which is not an investigation, would “assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements.”

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Bless said that the helicopters had been in the Nashville area for training and called their appearance over the No Kings rally — taking place at the same time in the Tennessee city — “entirely coincidental.” The division is located near Fort Campbell on the Tennessee-Kentucky border.

Saturday marked the third No Kings protest in the U.S. and Europe, where millions of people took to the streets to protest against the war in Iran and U.S. President Donald Trump’s actions.

U.S. organizers have estimated that the first two rounds of No Kings rallies drew more than five million people in June and seven million in October. They expected nine million participants Saturday, though it was not clear whether those expectations were met.

Protests were mostly peaceful, but some arrests were reported.

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In Los Angeles, authorities deployed tear gas near a federal detention centre downtown. One man had a leaf blower, attempting to clear the air. The Los Angeles Police Department later arrested people for failing to disperse.

The Denver Police Department said on X that it declared an unlawful assembly and deployed smoke canisters after a small group of protesters blocked a road and did not leave as asked. Some threw the canisters back at officers, police said. At least eight people were arrested, as was a ninth person later on, who police said was throwing objects.

— With files from The Associated Press