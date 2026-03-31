2 dead after fatal North York fire early on Tuesday morning

Two people have died after a fatal fire in Toronto early on Tuesday morning.
Around 4 a.m., firefighters were called to a home on Anthia Drive, an address near Steeles and Islington avenues in North York.
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Officials said the fire was knocked down and two patients were transferred into the care of paramedics.
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Toronto paramedics told Global News they had taken the two victims to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both were later pronounced dead.
Paramedics said they did not treat anyone else at the scene.
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