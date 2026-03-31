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Fire

2 dead after fatal North York fire early on Tuesday morning

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 31, 2026 9:33 am
1 min read
Two have died after a fire in North York on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. View image in full screen
Two have died after a fire in North York on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Global News
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Two people have died after a fatal fire in Toronto early on Tuesday morning.

Around 4 a.m., firefighters were called to a home on Anthia Drive, an address near Steeles and Islington avenues in North York.

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Officials said the fire was knocked down and two patients were transferred into the care of paramedics.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they had taken the two victims to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Both were later pronounced dead.

Paramedics said they did not treat anyone else at the scene.

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