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Canada

Ottawa allows temporary use of gopher poison in Alberta, Saskatchewan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2026 8:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ground squirrels causing crisis on Prairie farms'
Ground squirrels causing crisis on Prairie farms
WATCH: Ground squirrels causing crisis on Prairie farms – Jul 5, 2025
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Ottawa is temporarily allowing the return of the rodent poison strychnine in Alberta and Saskatchewan as those provinces grapple with gopher infestations.

A statement from the federal ministers of health and agriculture says allowing its use will help farmers address damage caused by Richardson’s ground squirrels.

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The federal government banned strychnine in 2024 as it posed risks to other wildlife that consume poisoned carcasses.

The Prairie provinces have recently pushed Health Canada to reconsider, arguing gophers are threatening crops and causing millions of dollars’ worth of damage.

Health Canada initially rejected the proposal, but reversed course Monday after the provinces submitted a revised emergency-use request that included measures to lower environmental risks.

The ministers say the federal authorization will be in place until November 2027.

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