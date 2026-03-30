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Crime

Saskatoon murder trial hears 1 guilty, 2 not-guilty pleas for manslaughter

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted March 30, 2026 8:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '1 guilty and 2 not guilty pleas from three accused in Saskatoon murder trial'
1 guilty and 2 not guilty pleas from three accused in Saskatoon murder trial
WATCH: The trial for Jason Horse's death heard a guilty plea from Tyrone Nepoose for manslaughter, sentenced to six years with remand credit.
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The trial for Jason Horse’s death began Monday, with Tyrone Nepoose pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Co-accused Robin Stone and Randy Brabant both entered not guilty pleas to charges of manslaughter and breaking and entering.

Horse was shot at a home on Avenue I South on Feb. 17, 2024.

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According to an agreed statement of facts, the three men broke into the house armed and demanding drugs and money.

Horse was shot in the kneecap and buttock before later dying in hospital.

In the victim impact statements heard Monday, Horse’s partner, Chris Stone, wrote he warned Horse that living close to 20th Street was unsafe because people can’t see his kindness.

A joint submission from the Crown and defence put forward a nine-year sentence for Nepoose.

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The judge Richard Danyliuk accepted the submission, calling the shooting senseless and fuelled by drugs.

Nepoose will serve six years with remand credit.

The trial for the two co-accused will move forward Wednesday.

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