Dunstone’s Winnipeg rink rebounds with 9-2 rout of Poland at men’s curling worlds

Canada got back on track at the men’s world curling championship with a 9-2 rout of Poland in Monday’s early draw.
Matt Dunstone’s Winnipeg rink went up 4-2 with a deuce in the fifth end, then stole three in the sixth and two in the seventh as the teams shook hands early.
The win improved Canada’s record to 3-2 heading into a game against Japan in the evening draw.
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Dunstone, who is representing Canada for the first time at the world championship, rebounded after back-to-back lopsided loses to Scotland and the United States.
His team had opened strong with wins over South Korea and Italy on Friday.
Sweden led the standings at 5-0 followed by Switzerland at 4-1.
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