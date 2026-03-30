Dunstone’s Winnipeg rink rebounds with 9-2 rout of Poland at men’s curling worlds

Send this page to someone via email

Canada got back on track at the men’s world curling championship with a 9-2 rout of Poland in Monday’s early draw.

Matt Dunstone’s Winnipeg rink went up 4-2 with a deuce in the fifth end, then stole three in the sixth and two in the seventh as the teams shook hands early.

The win improved Canada’s record to 3-2 heading into a game against Japan in the evening draw.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Dunstone, who is representing Canada for the first time at the world championship, rebounded after back-to-back lopsided loses to Scotland and the United States.

His team had opened strong with wins over South Korea and Italy on Friday.

Sweden led the standings at 5-0 followed by Switzerland at 4-1.