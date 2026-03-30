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Sports

Dunstone’s Winnipeg rink rebounds with 9-2 rout of Poland at men’s curling worlds

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2026 7:06 pm
1 min read
Matt Dunstone, Skip of Team Manitoba-Dunstone calls to his team during the Final against Team Alberta at the Montana's Brier Canadian men's curling championship, in St. John's, N.L., on Sunday, March 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. View image in full screen
Matt Dunstone, Skip of Team Manitoba-Dunstone calls to his team during the Final against Team Alberta at the Montana's Brier Canadian men's curling championship, in St. John's, N.L., on Sunday, March 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
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Canada got back on track at the men’s world curling championship with a 9-2 rout of Poland in Monday’s early draw.

Matt Dunstone’s Winnipeg rink went up 4-2 with a deuce in the fifth end, then stole three in the sixth and two in the seventh as the teams shook hands early.

The win improved Canada’s record to 3-2 heading into a game against Japan in the evening draw.

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Dunstone, who is representing Canada for the first time at the world championship, rebounded after back-to-back lopsided loses to Scotland and the United States.

His team had opened strong with wins over South Korea and Italy on Friday.

Sweden led the standings at 5-0 followed by Switzerland at 4-1.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg youth curling and the 2026 Olympics'
Winnipeg youth curling and the 2026 Olympics
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