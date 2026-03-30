Surrey sees 4 shootings in 48 hours, 1 of them deadly: police

Send this page to someone via email

There have been four shootings in Surrey in the past 48 hours.

On Saturday, March 28, 27-year-old Jasman Sekhon was shot and killed in the Sullivan Heights neighbourhood.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was targeted and Sekhon was known to the police.

On March 29, Surrey police officers were called to a home in the 13400 block of 81 Avenue after a report that someone had a weapon.

As officers attempted to take the man into custody, they said he reportedly confronted them while holding an “edged weapon.”

Officers fired their service weapons, including a duty pistol.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The man was taken to the hospital where they received treatment for minor injuries, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

The Independent Investigations Office is now investigating this incident.

1:09 Deadly shooting at Surrey townhouse complex

On March 30 at 1:45 a.m., Surrey police officers were called to a home in the 12300 block of 77A Avenue after it was reported that shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, they found damage to a home and an unoccupied vehicle that was parked out front, but none of the occupants of the home were injured.

It is believed that this incident is connected to extortion, police said.

On March 30 at 9 a.m., police received a report of multiple shots fired at a business in the 5400 block of Production Boulevard that had happened sometime overnight.

The business was not open at the time and no one was injured, police said. However, the incident marked the second time a business in the complex has been shot at.

Story continues below advertisement

The first incident took place on March 23.