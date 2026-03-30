Surrey shooting leaves 27-year-old man with drug trade connections dead

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A brazen shooting at a townhouse complex in Surrey’s Sullivan Heights neighbourhood left a 27-year-old man dead on Saturday night.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said in a release that Surrey Police Service officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 15100 block of 60 Avenue at 6:39 p.m.

Neighbours told Global News that the victim was being chased by a dark SUV when two men got out and started shooting.

Officers found 27-year-old Jasman Sekhon suffering from gunshot wounds, IHIT said, but despite life-saving measures, he died at the scene.

IHIT said that Sekhon had previous interactions with the police and was believed to be involved in the drug trade. Early indications suggest this was a targeted incident related to organized crime.

“I’m absolutely shocked at the news of this latest shooting,” Surrey councillor Linda Annis said.

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“This is a quiet residential neighbourhood. We all need to be able to feel safe in our neighbourhoods, and when we’re either at home, at work, or on the streets. And this clearly defies all of that.”

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Approximately 15 minutes after the shooting, a blue Hyundai SUV was located fully engulfed in flames in the area of 186th Street and 44 Avenue, Surrey, IHIT said.

Investigators are working to confirm if the burning vehicle and the shooting are connected.

1:09 Deadly shooting at Surrey townhouse complex

They are also looking for any information and video evidence from witnesses who were at either location on Saturday between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

“This was a brazen shooting in what is usually a quiet neighbourhood,” Sgt. Freda Fong with IHIT said in a statement.

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“Investigators are working diligently to determine the circumstances surrounding the homicide and identifying all parties involved.”

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or contact them by email.

“I’m very concerned about the violence, the ever-increasing violence here in the City of Surrey,” Annis said.

“And one of the things that I’ve been advocating for is giving the Surrey police service real-time access to all of our city cameras. Right now, they don’t have that. And when incidents like this occur, it would be absolutely incredible if the Surrey Police Service could have real-time access.”

–with files from Andrea Macpherson