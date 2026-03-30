Halifax councillors pushing for provincewide dangerous dog registry

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Halifax council will be debating whether to press the provincial government for a Nova Scotia-wide registry of dangerous dogs, as well as stricter penalties when attacks occur.

Currently, the dangerous dog designation is only applied on a municipal basis and there is no inter-jurisdictional communication on animal control if an animal moves to a different municipality.

A staff report recommends a centralized registry, which would include a photo of the dog. As well, it calls on the province to introduce legislation that would allow municipalities to seize dogs without a warrant after a serious attack or if public safety is at risk. The report also suggests raising the maximum fines under the municipal bylaw to $10,000 from $5,000.

The motion to send a letter to the provincial government was moved by Coun. Trish Purdy, who represents Cole Harbour-Preston, and seconded by Coun. Cathy Deagle Gammon, who represents Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley.

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“It’s really about community safety. For me, it’s about the kids in the neighbourhood being able to walk around, go to the field and play and know that they’re going to be safe,” said Deagle Gammon.

“And that if there are dogs that are in the vicinity with them, that those dogs are under the care and control of their owners.”

2:17 Calls grow for stronger animal ownership laws after deadly attack in N.S.

The move comes after a 13-year-old boy from Shelburne County died as a result of being attacked by a Rottweiler and two cane corsos in January.

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As well, there was an incident in Fall River last fall where two dogs attacked a boy.

Purdy said she’s heard about a number of alarming incidents and concerns from residents.

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“They don’t (feel) that … animal bylaws are strong enough to support the victims and to help them feel safe,” she said.

According to HRM’s dangerous dog bylaw, owners must microchip their dogs and license the animal as “dangerous” within 10 days of an incident.

Owners must also keep the dog restrained or in an escape-proof enclosure, as well as leash and muzzle the dog when off the owners’ property.

Owners are also fined a minimum of $300 to $600 for attacks.

Not breed specific

Dog trainer Bob Ottenbrite, who owns Lietash Canine Academy, says he supports the move to create a provincewide registry, especially if it prevents the banning of certain breeds.

“I think the registration should go throughout Nova Scotia. That’s going to prevent people from moving from one municipality to another and just endangering a different population,” he said.

“It’s going to save all dogs rather than having certain breeds banned or certain size dogs banned. So I think it would be good for all dog people to be able to have a legislation like this.”

However, he stresses that dog behaviour ultimately comes down to training and precautionary measures.

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“With the dogs, if they’re not trained properly, they’re a liability,” he said. “And you just don’t know what they’re going to do.”

Deagle Gammon says the goal of the motion isn’t to single out certain breeds, adding that many attacks come down to the circumstances.

“It’s not that the dog is dangerous but it could be just the situation that they are put in and how they react to that situation and the kind of care and control their owners have with them,” she said.

When reached for comment, the province’s Department of Municipal Affairs said it isn’t currently considering a provincewide registry.

Halifax Regional Council will debate Tuesday whether the municipality should write the letter urging the province to do so.

— with a file from The Canadian Press