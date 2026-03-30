NB Power should operate independently without political interference, review says

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A new independent report is recommending New Brunswick overhaul its debt-saddled public utility to focus on efficiency.

The report by a panel of three experts proposes NB Power operate independently without political interference, which they say has hindered its long-term planning.

They also suggest New Brunswick enter into immediate talks with other Maritime provinces on the creation of an independent system operator for the region.

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The report, meanwhile, acknowledges that New Brunswick ratepayers won’t find relief anytime soon from rising electricity costs.

The Liberals mandated the expert panel about one year ago to hold consultations with the public and review the operations of the utility, which is struggling with billions of dollars in debt.

Its members are Michael Bernstein, who has worked in the Canadian power and utilities sector; Anne E. Bertrand, the province’s former information and privacy commissioner; and Duncan Hawthorne, an expert on utilities.

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