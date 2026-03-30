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Canada

NB Power should operate independently without political interference, review says

By Eli Ridder The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2026 1:54 pm
1 min read
An NB Power truck drives through an intersection in Fredericton, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray. View image in full screen
An NB Power truck drives through an intersection in Fredericton, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray. SDV
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A new independent report is recommending New Brunswick overhaul its debt-saddled public utility to focus on efficiency.

The report by a panel of three experts proposes NB Power operate independently without political interference, which they say has hindered its long-term planning.

They also suggest New Brunswick enter into immediate talks with other Maritime provinces on the creation of an independent system operator for the region.

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The report, meanwhile, acknowledges that New Brunswick ratepayers won’t find relief anytime soon from rising electricity costs.

The Liberals mandated the expert panel about one year ago to hold consultations with the public and review the operations of the utility, which is struggling with billions of dollars in debt.

Its members are Michael Bernstein, who has worked in the Canadian power and utilities sector; Anne E. Bertrand, the province’s former information and privacy commissioner; and Duncan Hawthorne, an expert on utilities.

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Click to play video: 'Government-ordered review of NB Power shows many worried about high costs'
Government-ordered review of NB Power shows many worried about high costs

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