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Canada

Authorities in Canada warn of fraud as FIFA World Cup approaches

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2026 1:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cap on ticket resale prices impact on FIFA World Cup'
Cap on ticket resale prices impact on FIFA World Cup
WATCH: Cap on ticket resale prices impact on FIFA World Cup – Mar 22, 2026
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Authorities are warning Canadians and visitors about fraud schemes tied to the upcoming FIFA World Cup as the tournament, hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico, approaches.

The warning is being issued by the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and policing partners, including police in host cities Toronto and Vancouver, as fraudsters may look to capitalize on demand for tickets, travel and accommodations.

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The centre says it is now tracking several types of World Cup-related fraud, including fake tickets, short-term rentals and the sale of counterfeit goods or services.

It says some warning signs of fraud include victims being asked to send deposits or full payments before arrival, and products being hawked at steep discounts that may be of inferior quality or pose health risks.

Police are asking both residents and World Cup visitors to be vigilant against fraud, as well as to report any suspicious activity, buy from official FIFA sources and verify rentals using multiple sources.

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The 48-team men’s soccer tournament begins June 11 and will feature 13 matches in Canada, with six in Toronto and seven in Vancouver.

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