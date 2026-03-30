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Crime

Air Canada employee swapped bag tags to traffic cannabis: RCMP

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted March 30, 2026 12:10 pm
1 min read
Tagged baggage moves toward the doggie door, which leads to a security screen area, part of the baggage system of Toronto Pearson International Airport's Terminal 1, on Aug. 14, 2013. View image in full screen
Tagged baggage moves toward the doggie door, which leads to a security screen area, part of the baggage system of Toronto Pearson International Airport's Terminal 1, on Aug. 14, 2013. Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail
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An Air Canada employee is facing charges in connection with an attempt to export cannabis from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

According to the RCMP, officers were called to assist the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) on Feb. 19. Police say the CBSA had found approximately 66 kilograms of cannabis in the checked bags of two German citizens. About 33 kg was found in each bag.

The two German citizens were set to leave on a commercial flight to Germany. Both were travelling separately and police say they did not know each other.

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When the RCMP arrested each individual, police say they both denied owning the luggage.

The police service conducted an investigation and determined the suitcases were identical and neither passenger had checked them in. Investigators determined an Air Canada employee working in the baggage room had placed luggage tags that included the “unsuspecting passengers’ names” onto the suitcases that contained the cannabis.

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Both passengers co-operated with police and were released without charge.

The Air Canada employee, however, was arrested and charged on March 12.

They have been charged with possession for the purpose of export and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

The accused was held for bail and released with conditions. They are set to appear at the Brampton courthouse on April 10 for their next court date.

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