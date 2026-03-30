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Crime

Sex assault case of N.S. missing kids’ stepfather adjourned to review new evidence

By Rebecca Lau & Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted March 30, 2026 11:55 am
1 min read
A file photo of Daniel Martell, the stepfather of missing Nova Scotia children, Lilly and Jack Sullivan. View image in full screen
A file photo of Daniel Martell, the stepfather of missing Nova Scotia children, Lilly and Jack Sullivan. Ella MacDonald/Global News
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An assault case involving the stepfather of missing Nova Scotia children, Lilly and Jack Sullivan, was back before the courts Monday.

Daniel Martell is facing assault, sexual assault and forcible confinement charges involving an alleged victim who is an adult. All of the charges are unrelated to the missing children case.

Unlike his arraignment earlier this month, Martell was not at Pictou Provincial Court in person on Monday. His new lawyer, acquired through Nova Scotia Legal Aid, appeared on his behalf.

Click to play video: 'Stepfather of missing N.S. kids in Pictou court to face sexual assault charges'
Stepfather of missing N.S. kids in Pictou court to face sexual assault charges

Senior Crown Attorney Bill Gorman said the Crown has received more evidence from police, and that the Crown and defence will have to review it.

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“There was additional disclosure provided to me today by the RCMP Pictou County District. That has to be reviewed and disclosed as well,” Gorman said.

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The incidents are alleged to have occurred between September 2024 and March 2025. The complainant’s identity is protected by a publication ban.

Martell was in a common-law relationship with Lilly and Jack’s mother, Malehya Brooks-Murray.

The children were aged six and four when they were reported missing on May 2, 2025, from their home in Pictou County. They have not been found despite extensive searches involving police, volunteers and cadaver dogs.

Click to play video: 'N.S. missing kids: Lilly and Jack’s stepfather no longer believes they wandered into woods'
N.S. missing kids: Lilly and Jack’s stepfather no longer believes they wandered into woods

Martell has spoken to Global News and other media numerous times since the children’s disappearance and has maintained his innocence in the missing persons case. The case has attracted attention nationally and internationally as well.

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“The level of public interest does not dictate or determine whether a prosecution proceeds, but it is certainly a factor,” said Gorman.

Both the Crown and defence will now sort through the newly-provided documents and return to court on May 4.

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