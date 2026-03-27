Ottawa to supply $15.6M to tariff-impacted Saskatchewan workers and employers

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The federal government says it’s funding a $15.6-million program that supports Saskatchewan workers and employers affected by tariffs.

Ottawa says the three-year program is available to those in the steel and softwood lumber industries, along with other sectors affected by foreign duties.

It says the funding would support up to 1,800 workers in Saskatchewan who may face unemployment and require new skills to keep their jobs.

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The government says supports will be delivered through SaskJobs, which helps residents find work or training programs.

Buckley Belanger, Canada’s secretary of state for rural development, says the funding gives workers a fair shot when tariffs hit their industries hard.

Canadian businesses slapped with targeted U.S. levies have said they’re struggling to make ends meet and have had to cut staff or production.

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“This funding is about making sure they’ve got options, whether that’s building new skills or finding the next opportunity,” Belanger said in a news release Friday. “The Government of Canada and the Province of Saskatchewan have their backs, and we’re going to keep showing up for them.”

Saskatchewan Career Training Minister Eric Schmalz said his province’s diverse economy has allowed it to lessen the brunt of tariffs.

“We are happy to partner with the federal government to take a proactive approach to protecting Saskatchewan from potential risks to our economy, our labour market and our people,” he said.