Pilot killed in Air Canada crash shared ‘love for coffee,’ Ontario cafe owner recalls

Send this page to someone via email

The owner of a Peterborough, Ont., coffee shop frequented by one of the Air Canada pilots who died in Sunday’s crash the past four years is remembering him as a “very kind” man with a “love for coffee.”

Daniel Biro, co-owner of Rapids End Coffee Roastery, said Mackenzie Gunther visited the coffee shop weekly during his time in Seneca College’s Honours Bachelor of Aviation Technology program.

“He shared a love for coffee and that’s how we met,” Biro said. “While he was doing his schooling we would, I guess he’d come in here weekly, and we’d have coffee and we’d talk about his coffee gear.

“He was very kind and even after he graduated and moved for his job, he still ordered our coffee and he would still come in.”

The coffee roastery set up a portrait of Gunther near the cash register and a card for people to sign, whether they knew the pilot personally or not.

Story continues below advertisement

Biro said he knew Gunther for about four years, adding he saw him two-and-a-half weeks ago with his wife when they visited the shop.

“Strange when you part to be like, ‘OK see you next time,’ and you just think you will,” he said.

Gunther was the first officer on the Air Canada Jazz flight that collided with a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport on Sunday night, alongside pilot Antoine Forest of Coteau-du-Lac, Que.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to Seneca College, Gunther joined Jazz Aviation through its Pathways Program, allowing him to join the airline immediately after graduation to begin his professional flying career.

Flying was something Gunther wanted to do for years, according to Wahab Ghafari, who owned Rivermist Landscaping in Ottawa where Gunther worked for two summers starting in 2018.

“At the beginning, he was saying that he wanted to be a pilot,” said Ghafari in an interview with Global News.

2:13 What we know about 2 pilots killed in Air Canada plane crash at LaGuardia Airport

Ghafari said Wednesday that Gunther had called him the summer of 2018 asking to work at the business, leading to him hiring the then teenager.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the teen helped his company in many ways, including using the business’ drone to capture video and photos.

“He was a very positive guy, very polite, with a good character,” Ghafari said. “He was the best employee I ever had, actually.”

He said that he last spoke with Gunther in 2023, when he asked if he could use Ghafari as a reference for a job at Air Canada.

The Air Canada crash on Sunday was carrying 72 passengers and four crew members, with more than 40 people hospitalized following the crash. Gunther and Forest both died in the incident.

When he heard about the crash, Biro said he first messaged Gunther on Instagram but when he didn’t hear back, he sent a text with the same messsage.

It was early Tuesday morning that Biro said he learned from his wife the fate of his friend.

“We just were like.. super sad because we had kind of been, you always have a gut feeling when you know someone you know is flying that route, and then… it was bad,” Biro told Global News.

Biro said it may be a way for him to deal with his own grief, but wanted to make sure to honour his friend.

Story continues below advertisement

“His life ended too soon and his family deserves to know we cared about him,” Biro said.

Ghafari said he learned the news on Monday evening and is still in shock.

“I didn’t believe it was him at all,” he said. “When I researched and looked at it, looked it up, then I found out that was him … I’m still in shock right now for like three, four days.”

—with files from Global News’ Adriana Fallico and Marc Woodhouse