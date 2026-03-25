Inmate killed at the Donnacona Institution following an attack

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say an inmate at Donnacona Institution has died following an attack at the federal prison near Quebec City.

Police say two inmates in their 20s were attacked by fellow inmates on Tuesday and one of them died of his injuries.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The attack occurred around 7:30 p.m. and the two men were transported to a hospital.

Béatrice Dorsainville, a provincial police spokesperson, says one of the men died at hospital while the second man was injured but his life is not in danger.

It’s the second killing at the maximum security prison in less than a month following the killing of a 26-year-old inmate on March 2.

The Quebec provincial police criminal investigations division is handling Tuesday’s killing.