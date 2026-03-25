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Crime

Inmate killed at the Donnacona Institution following an attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2026 11:20 am
1 min read
A Surete du Quebec police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A Surete du Quebec police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU/JJF
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Quebec provincial police say an inmate at Donnacona Institution has died following an attack at the federal prison near Quebec City.

Police say two inmates in their 20s were attacked by fellow inmates on Tuesday and one of them died of his injuries.

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The attack occurred around 7:30 p.m. and the two men were transported to a hospital.

Béatrice Dorsainville, a provincial police spokesperson, says one of the men died at hospital while the second man was injured but his life is not in danger.

It’s the second killing at the maximum security prison in less than a month following the killing of a 26-year-old inmate on March 2.

The Quebec provincial police criminal investigations division is handling Tuesday’s killing.

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