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Health

Kingston’s Adelaide Street Shelter to close as province cuts CTS funding

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 25, 2026 10:45 am
2 min read
Kingston is closing the temporary Adelaide Street Shelter at the end of the month. The planned shutdown comes as the province prepares to cut funding for local CTS sites. View image in full screen
Kingston is closing the temporary Adelaide Street Shelter at the end of the month. The planned shutdown comes as the province prepares to cut funding for local CTS sites. Global Kingston
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Members of the Kingston, Ont., community are raising concerns as the temporary Adelaide Street Shelter prepares to close at the end of the month.

The facility has operated as a temporary emergency response space since January 2023. The city took possession of the property later that spring.

Jayne Hartley, the city’s director of housing and social services, noted the shutdown has always been part of the plan. The closure was contingent on the opening of the new Sydenham Road shelter, which opened in mid-February, along with two supportive housing sites.

While expected, the timing of the closure coincides with the province’s decision to end funding for consumption and treatment services (CTS) sites. This move could place added pressure on the local shelter system.

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“There likely will be impacts, and our role will be trying to monitor that and addressing it as much as we can as the city landscape through outreach, through supports,” Hartley said.

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Dr. Henry Swoboda, a local emergency medicine and addictions specialist, warned that the provincial funding changes will have broader consequences.

“The province is hoping to move to a HART [homelessness and addiction recovery treatment] hub model, which won’t include these consumption and treatment sites — so it will be excluding that specific type of care, which is a necessary piece, which is a piece that we know saves lives,” Swoboda explained.

The Integrated Care Hub, which currently houses the CTS operations, also includes 24 shelter beds. City staff plan to work with the service provider to ensure those beds are maintained.

“They will continue; there is no reduction of those beds,” Hartley confirmed. “They will continue to be supported.”

Looking ahead, the future of the Adelaide Street site, located at 38 Cowdy St., will undergo a planned review. The city is exploring a potential expansion of the adjacent park and the possible subdivision and sale of part of the property for residential development.

Further details and public engagement regarding the property’s future are expected later this year.

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