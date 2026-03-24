Catholic priest in Oakville, Ont. faces sex assault charge

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A Catholic priest has been charged with sexual assault after an investigation in Oakville, Ont.

Halton Regional Police Service says it began an investigation in February of this year into an allegation of sexual assault committed against a woman while she was volunteering at an Oakville church.

The investigation led to the arrest of Rev. Ranjan D’Sa of Oakville, who faces one count of sexual assault.

D’Sa has been released on an undertaking with a future court date to take place in Milton, Ont.

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According to police, D’Sa has been a member of the clergy since 2010 and employed with St. Dominic’s Roman Catholic Church in Oakville since 2016. Investigators say they’re concerned D’Sa may have additional victims and are asking anyone with information about this investigation, or anyone who may have been victimized by D’Sa to contact police.

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The service’s child abuse and sexual assault unit can be reached at 905-825-4777 extension 8970.

Police have released a photo of D’Sa as part of its investigation.

HRPS are also advising the public that sexual assault holds no statute of limitations, meaning no matter how long ago the incident occurred, it can still be reported to police.