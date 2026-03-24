Friends of murdered teen decry killer’s temporary absences, call for reform

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The friends of a 14-year-old boy who was sexually assaulted and murdered 40 years ago are calling for reforms after his killer was granted three unescorted temporary absences to use this year.

Susan Thom and Kim Hamilton told Whitby, Ont., councillors Monday evening that the Parole Board of Canada’s decision to grant Darren Scott Ray the absences is “very personal.”

“Darren [Pepin] was funny, kind, and a really good soul. He was our friend. Seeing the man who took his life using the first of his three 72-hour passes right here in our community is deeply disturbing,” Hamilton said.

“The fact that our community was given no opportunity to respond to our challenge or to challenge this decision feels reckless, especially when it involves a high-risk offender convicted of murdering child.”

The two were speaking in support of a motion moved by Coun. Chris Leahy at the committee of the whole, which calls for on the Correctional Service Canada and the Parole Board of Canada to formally notify municipalities when high-risk offenders are released into local communities for any reason.

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Ray used one of his three 72-hour absences earlier in March to visit a community-based residential facility. The parole board said the visit was to “familiarize yourself with the facility, the staff, and the community.” He had to abide by several conditions, including travelling directly to his destination as set out by his permit and reporting to his parole supervisor as directed.

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Following the expiry of his release, Ray was taken into custody without incident.

“Kim and I have never forgotten the trauma of losing our friend. We are asking you, our community leaders, to help us be heard,” Thom said.

“We need the power of your voices to get the remaining passes revoked and to make permanent changes in the system, not just in Darren’s case, but in any case involving a violent offender.”

Ray was convicted in 1986 of first-degree murder after he sexually assaulted and then strangled the 14-year-old Darren Pepin.

Darren lived in the same neighbourhood as Ray and had run away from home, at which point Ray invited him into his home. There, the parole board stated the two consumed alcohol and drugs. Ray then restrained the victim and “violently sexually assaulted” the boy before strangling him to death.

“The victim’s body was later found wrapped in a blanket in the garbage room of your [Ray’s] apartment building,” the parole board noted in its Jan. 5 decision to grant Ray’s absences.

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Despite his conviction, the parole board said it deemed Ray’s risk as manageable and that he was “on a pathway to rehabilitation.” However, it noted Ray was still a “very violent offender.”

Durham regional police issued a community safety alert because of Ray’s release. Chief Peter Moreira has formally raised the service’s concerns with the Correctional Service of Canada.

Premier Doug Ford criticized the decision when speaking to reporters last week.

“Think of this, folks, a 14-year-old boy gets raped and murdered and he gets a 72-hour pass. Like, what is this country coming to?”

The committee suggested the issue be brought to the federal government, and Leahy is circling a petition to present to MPs.