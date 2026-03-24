Ottawa crossing guard killed in hit and run, police searching for vehicle

Police in Ottawa are asking the public for help finding a vehicle involved in a hit and run that killed a school crossing guard.
According to Ottawa police, a man in his 50s was struck while on duty near an elementary school on Cedarview Road at Kennevale Drive.
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The crossing guard was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died from his injuries.
The police service said it is actively looking for a dark-coloured F-150 believed to be involved in the collision.
“It’s completely unacceptable that this should happen to someone who was trying to keep children safe,” Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said in a social media post. “What a terrible loss for our community.”
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Anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of the incident and has not yet spoken with police is asked to call the service’s collision investigations unit at 613-236-1222 extension 2345.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.
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