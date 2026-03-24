Bell on display outside Nova Scotia church stolen using grinder saw: police

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RCMP are investigating the theft of an iron bell that was displayed outside a Nova Scotia church.

Antigonish County District RCMP say they responded to the report of a theft last Friday.

It’s believed the bell, which was in a churchyard in the 5000 block of Highway 337, was stolen sometime between March 18 and 20.

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“Investigators believe someone used a grinder saw to cut to the bell from its base and loaded it onto a truck,” RCMP said in a release.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call police at 902-863-6500.

In December 2025, police in New Brunswick said a large historic brass bell was stolen from St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Fredericton.

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The church, in that case, estimated the bell weighed between 300 and 400 pounds and was taken for the value of its metal.