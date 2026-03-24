Bell on display outside Nova Scotia church stolen using grinder saw: police

RCMP are investigating the theft of an iron bell that was displayed outside a Nova Scotia church.
Antigonish County District RCMP say they responded to the report of a theft last Friday.
It’s believed the bell, which was in a churchyard in the 5000 block of Highway 337, was stolen sometime between March 18 and 20.
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“Investigators believe someone used a grinder saw to cut to the bell from its base and loaded it onto a truck,” RCMP said in a release.
Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call police at 902-863-6500.
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In December 2025, police in New Brunswick said a large historic brass bell was stolen from St. Peter’s Anglican Church in Fredericton.
The church, in that case, estimated the bell weighed between 300 and 400 pounds and was taken for the value of its metal.
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