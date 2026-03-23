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1 comment

  1. Garry
    March 23, 2026 at 8:50 pm

    I am surprised ,I assumed Saskatchewan would be excited to have more career opportunities ⁹

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Tech

Opposition to proposed AI data centre growing in Regina

By Andrew Kitchen Global News
Posted March 23, 2026 7:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Opposition to AI Data Centre growing in Regina'
Opposition to AI Data Centre growing in Regina
A recent art event at a busy Regina cafe is just the latest example of rising resistance to Bell's controversial AI Data Centre. Adding fuel to the fire that is a popular petition opposing the project. Andrew Kitchen has more.
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A petition opposing the construction of Bell’s AI Fabric Data Centre has been circulating over the past month, steadily gaining traction.

The petition was created by 14-year-old concerned Regina resident, Aya Merroche, and as of Monday had collected nearly 11,000 signatures.

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Many of the signatories left comments detailing concerns about noise, water use, environmental impacts, power consumption and the ethics of artificial intelligence.

Global News spoke with Dr. Simon Enoch, who has been studying the growing community backlash against Data Centres across North America, to find out what residents should be worried about.

Watch the full video to learn more.

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