Opposition to proposed AI data centre growing in Regina

A petition opposing the construction of Bell’s AI Fabric Data Centre has been circulating over the past month, steadily gaining traction.
The petition was created by 14-year-old concerned Regina resident, Aya Merroche, and as of Monday had collected nearly 11,000 signatures.
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Many of the signatories left comments detailing concerns about noise, water use, environmental impacts, power consumption and the ethics of artificial intelligence.
Global News spoke with Dr. Simon Enoch, who has been studying the growing community backlash against Data Centres across North America, to find out what residents should be worried about.
Watch the full video to learn more.
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