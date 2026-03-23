Alberta plans law change to allow lawsuits over deepfake intimate image sharing

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Alberta’s government says it’s looking to change an existing law to let people sue others for sharing fake intimate images created through artificial intelligence.

Technology Minister Nate Glubish says such images, known as deepfakes, can cause people serious harm and that changing the law should create a new layer of protection.

Glubish says the legislation would also be expanded to cover audio recordings.

2:46 Canada adding femicide, pornographic deepfakes to Criminal Code

Kristine Cassie, chief executive officer of the Chinook Sexual Assault Centre in southern Alberta, says she’s happy the province is looking to step in.

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Cassie says Alberta’s rules around deepfakes are lagging compared to other provinces and that she hopes the government gives the law real teeth to make a difference.

Glubish says the province is aiming to bring the legislation in this fall.