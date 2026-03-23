Snowfall closes some schools, cancels ferries in Nova Scotia

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Some Nova Scotia students got at least one extra day of holidays thanks to heavy snow that is expected to continue into Tuesday morning.

Much of the province’s east coast communities are under special weather statements stretching from Shelburne to Halifax to Sydney.

According to Environment Canada, 10 to 15 centimetres is expected to fall with possibly higher amounts near the coast.

The snow will persist through Monday night into Tuesday morning, with light snow intensifying this afternoon. Strong winds could also reduce visibility as a result.

School closures were announced Monday morning due to the forecasted conditions.

Closures or early dismissals were put in place for the Tri-County Regional Centre for Education, South Shore Regional Centre for Education, Strait Regional Centre for Education, and Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education.

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Some schools in the Conseil Scolaire Acadien Provincial have also cancelled classes or had early departures Monday morning.

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Nova Scotia Community College has also closed its Pictou and Strait Area Campuses.

At the same time, Halifax Regional Municipality says enforcement of its overnight winter parking ban has been lifted in both Zone 1 – Central and Zone 2 – Non-Central. But it added crews remain active in all areas, with main roads clear and fair, though detail work is ongoing.

Marine Atlantic is also issuing advisories Monday about upcoming trips that could be impacted due to the weather.

The agency notes ferries from North Sydney to Port aux Basques and return at 11:15 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. respectively have been cancelled. In addition, the 11:45 a.m. Tuesday trip from Port aux Basques to Sydney and 12:30 p.m. North Sydney to Port aux Basques ferry have also been cancelled.

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As a precaution, Marine Atlantic says there is the possibility of delays on Tuesday for the 11:15 p.m. trip from North Sydney to Port aux Basques and the 11:30 p.m. Port aux Basques to North Sydney ferry.