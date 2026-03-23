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Crime

Arson charge laid against Ontario man after domestic dispute: OPP

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted March 23, 2026 10:38 am
1 min read
OPP and the Phelps Volunteer Fire Department respond to a fire at a residence on North River Road on March 20, 2026. View image in full screen
OPP and the Phelps Volunteer Fire Department respond to a fire at a residence on North River Road on March 20, 2026. Ontario Provincial Police
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A 60-year-old Ontario man is facing several charges, including arson and assault, in relation to an intimate partner violence incident last week.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a 911 call at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Friday for a domestic assault in progress at a residence on North River Road in Phelps Township. The District of Nipissing Paramedic Services also responded.

Police say they then received a second call from the victim, who reported the residence was on fire.

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The Phelps Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched and the victim was confirmed to have made it out of the home safely.

Police found the home fully engulfed in flames.

The suspect later exited an outbuilding on the property and surrendered to police.

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The 60-year-old suspect faces two counts of arson, one each for disregard for human life and for damage to property, two counts of spousal assault, and one charge of mischief that destroyed or damaged a property.

The suspect remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of justice in North Bay, Ont., on Monday.

According to police, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim due to the domestic nature of the incident.

Police say the North East Region forensic identification services and North Bay OPP crime unit are assisting in the investigation.

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