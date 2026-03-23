Edmonton man wanted in Toronto, Vaughan homicides arrested in Calgary

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A 19-year-old Edmonton man wanted in two Ontario homicides has been arrested in Calgary, police say.

Isaiah Thomas Badger was arrested last Thursday and has been charged with first-degree murder following the deaths of Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar and Sergio Lopes, investigators with Toronto and York police announced Sunday.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, the 37-year-old Raja Nandakumar was shot in the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre in Etobicoke.

Officers found the Brampton, Ont., resident inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds, which police described as life-threatening. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

He was Toronto’s third homicide victim of the year. Global News learned Raja Nandakumar was a software engineer, and police believe he was targeted. Friends described him as a kind, helpful and soft-spoken person.

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1:47 Man shot and killed outside Woodbine Mall has been identified

On Jan. 26, Lopes, 65, was shot and killed outside his carpentry business in Vaughan. It was just after 1 p.m. when police responded to 911 calls for the shooting.

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The Richmond Hill, Ont., resident had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Lopes was described as a respected member of the community and a loving father and husband.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled in a black SUV, which was found on fire near Kipling and Woodbridge avenues.

Earlier this month, investigators alleged Badger acted alone in Raja Nandakumar’s homicide, while Mississauga’s Jacob Wallace, 19, is accused of driving the getaway car in Lopes’ slaying.

1:42 Police identify victim of Monday’s fatal daylight shooting in Vaughan

Wallace was arrested in Moosonee, Ont., on March 5. He has been charged with first-degree murder and arson causing damage to property.

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Badger has also been charged with arson causing damage to property.