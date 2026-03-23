Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton man wanted in Toronto, Vaughan homicides arrested in Calgary

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 23, 2026 10:31 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police name two teens sought in pair of GTA shootings'
Police name two teens sought in pair of GTA shootings
WATCH: Police name two teens sought in pair of GTA shootings – Mar 3, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 19-year-old Edmonton man wanted in two Ontario homicides has been arrested in Calgary, police say.

Isaiah Thomas Badger was arrested last Thursday and has been charged with first-degree murder following the deaths of Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar and Sergio Lopes, investigators with Toronto and York police announced Sunday.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, the 37-year-old Raja Nandakumar was shot in the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre in Etobicoke.

Officers found the Brampton, Ont., resident inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds, which police described as life-threatening. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

He was Toronto’s third homicide victim of the year. Global News learned Raja Nandakumar was a software engineer, and police believe he was targeted. Friends described him as a kind, helpful and soft-spoken person.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Man shot and killed outside Woodbine Mall has been identified'
Man shot and killed outside Woodbine Mall has been identified

On Jan. 26, Lopes, 65, was shot and killed outside his carpentry business in Vaughan. It was just after 1 p.m. when police responded to 911 calls for the shooting.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., resident had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Lopes was described as a respected member of the community and a loving father and husband.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled in a black SUV, which was found on fire near Kipling and Woodbridge avenues.

Earlier this month, investigators alleged Badger acted alone in Raja Nandakumar’s homicide, while Mississauga’s Jacob Wallace, 19, is accused of driving the getaway car in Lopes’ slaying.

Click to play video: 'Police identify victim of Monday’s fatal daylight shooting in Vaughan'
Police identify victim of Monday’s fatal daylight shooting in Vaughan

Wallace was arrested in Moosonee, Ont., on March 5. He has been charged with first-degree murder and arson causing damage to property.

Story continues below advertisement

Badger has also been charged with arson causing damage to property.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices