Trump signals drawdown in middle east as Canada, allies condemn Iran’s actions

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U.S. President Donald Trump says the United States is “getting very close” to meeting its military objectives in the Middle East, as tensions escalate over Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on TruthSocial, Trump outlined what he described as key goals of the U.S. military effort, including degrading Iran’s missile capabilities, dismantling its defence industry and preventing it from developing nuclear weapons.

“Never allowing Iran to get even close to nuclear capability,” Trump said, adding that the U.S. must remain ready to respond “quickly and powerfully” if needed.

He also said the United States may look to reduce its direct role in securing the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting other nations that rely on the waterway should take on more responsibility.

“The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed … by other nations who use it,” Trump said, adding the U.S. would assist if asked.

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Trump’s comments come as Canada and more than 20 other countries issued a joint statement condemning Iran’s actions in the region.

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The statement condemns Iran of attacking unarmed commercial vessels, targeting civilian infrastructure including oil and gas facilities, and effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Three Canadians recently made it back home following weeks stranded aboard a Quebec cargo ship in the narrow passage.

Leaders said such actions threaten global energy supplies and international security.

“Freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law,” the statement said, calling on Iran to immediately halt attacks, including the use of drones, missiles and naval mines.

Countries also warned the disruption of shipping routes could have widespread global impacts, particularly for vulnerable populations.

The group said it is prepared to support efforts to ensure safe passage through the strait and stabilize global energy markets.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bennet said the Trump administration is taking steps to counter the economic impact of the conflict.

Bennet described Iran as a central actor in global terrorism and said the U.S. is accelerating its military and economic response.

He announced on social media that through short-term authorization, they are allowing the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea, aimed at increasing global supply.

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“Today, the Department of the Treasury is issuing a narrowly tailored, short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea,” the post read.

The move is expected to release roughly 140 million barrels of oil into global markets, helping ease pressure on energy prices.

Bennet said the measure is limited to oil already in transit and does not allow new purchases or production, adding the U.S. will continue to restrict Iran’s access to financial systems.