Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man faces second-degree murder charge in suspicious death of Toronto woman

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted March 21, 2026 2:37 pm
1 min read
Xian Wei Shao, 60, of Toronto, identified as Toronto's 4th homicide victim of 2026.
Xian Wei Shao, 60, of Toronto, identified as Toronto's 4th homicide victim of 2026. Toronto Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Toronto police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide investigation in the city’s north end.

Officers were called to a home near Threadneedle Crescent and Cresthaven Drive at around 1:32 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, where a woman was found dead inside a residence.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said the circumstances of her death were deemed suspicious.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Xian Wei Shao of Toronto.

Police have since arrested Sheng Long Wang, 60, of Toronto.

He has been charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Finch Avenue West on Saturday at 10 a.m.

This marks the city’s 4th homicide of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices