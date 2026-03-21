Man faces second-degree murder charge in suspicious death of Toronto woman

Toronto police say a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide investigation in the city’s north end.
Officers were called to a home near Threadneedle Crescent and Cresthaven Drive at around 1:32 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, where a woman was found dead inside a residence.
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Police said the circumstances of her death were deemed suspicious.
The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Xian Wei Shao of Toronto.
Police have since arrested Sheng Long Wang, 60, of Toronto.
He has been charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Finch Avenue West on Saturday at 10 a.m.
This marks the city’s 4th homicide of the year.
Police continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.
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