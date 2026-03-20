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Crime

Deportation of extortion suspects welcome news to Alberta’s South Asian community

By Ken MacGillivray & Erik Bay Global News
Posted March 20, 2026 7:46 pm
3 min read
Canada Border Services says two people, identified as Arshdeep Singh and Sukhnaaz Singh, have been removed from Canada because of their alleged links to extortion networks targeting members of the South Asian community. View image in full screen
Canada Border Services says two people, identified as Arshdeep Singh and Sukhnaaz Singh, have been removed from Canada because of their alleged links to extortion networks targeting members of the South Asian community. Source: Canada Border Services Agency
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Members of Alberta’s South Asian community are applauding efforts to deport people linked to extortion networks targeting members of the community.

The extortions have resulted in dozens of threats, shootings and other crimes against members of the South Asian community in both Edmonton and Calgary, and have stoked fear in the community about who could be targeted next.

On Thursday, following a year-long investigation, Edmonton police announced they had identified more than 50 suspects and deported two people accused of being involved in the alleged crimes.

The investigation followed a similar one called “Project Gaslight” that wrapped up in 2024 with six arrests and a warrant for a seventh person.

“We understand the investigations take a long time but we appreciate it, and I think the community is kind of happy for the fact that eventually stuff is getting done,” said Nam Kular, a spokesperson for Edmonton’s Sikh community.

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Click to play video: '2 deported, more than 50 suspects linked to Edmonton extortion network'
2 deported, more than 50 suspects linked to Edmonton extortion network

Edmonton police say the suspects they identified also have ties to extortions in Calgary, B.C. and Ontario.

Two people, identified by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) as Arshdeep Singh and Sukhnaaz Singh Sandhu, have been deported and CBSA said 70 more removal orders have been issued across the country.

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In Calgary, where police said there have been at least 41 extortion attempts since the beginning of January 2025, including 17 shootings, investigators have referred the names of 45 people to Canada Border Services, which CPS said has also resulted in several removal orders being issued for suspects believed to be operating in the city.

In this photo taken from CCTV video, a man is seen running away from the scene of a shooting in Calgary in late February that police said was related to the ongoing series of extortions targeting members of the city's South Asian Community. View image in full screen
In this photo taken from CCTV video, a man is seen running away from the scene of a shooting in Calgary in late February that police said was related to the ongoing series of extortions targeting members of the city’s South Asian Community. Obtained by Global News

In a statement to Global News, Calgary police said they too are working to strengthen their partnership with other law enforcement agencies nationwide, sharing information about offenders, in order to hold them accountable.

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“Through this work, we have identified suspects and continue to pursue criminal charges,” added the statement.

Edmonton Police said it appears that members of organized crime are targeting newly arrived immigrants to Canada to carry out the shootings and other acts of violence related to the extortions. View image in full screen
Edmonton Police said it appears that members of organized crime are targeting newly arrived immigrants to Canada to carry out the shootings and other acts of violence related to the extortions. CCTV video

Edmonton police said it appears the criminal organizations are targeting young, newly-arrived South Asian foreign workers and students to commit the crimes, prompting Chief Supt. Duncan Pound of the Lower Mainland RCMP to ask, “Could we enhance the welcome package for new arrivals to Canada to speak specifically to extortion issues?'”

Edmonton criminologist Dan Jones said the threat of deportation could make people reconsider getting involved in such crimes.

“I think what the police have done is basically shown that you’re not going to get away with this, regardless of what your involvement is,” said Jones.

“And I think that message in and of itself is a strong message. We know that sentencing and jail isn’t necessarily a deterrent, but maybe some of the other opportunities that they’re looking at — like, yeah, you won’t be to stay in the country if you are involved in these things — I think that becomes probably more of a deterrent than jail.”

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However, despite the recent success police say they have had identifying those responsible, Jones doubts the problem has gone away.

“It’s like sticking your fingers in the dam, right? You stick a finger, you stick all 10, you stick your toes and it keeps leaking out,” said Jones.

“Something that people don’t think about is we have taken away criminal money by legalizing gambling, legalizing sports betting, legalizing horse off-track horse betting. Over the course of years we have legalized so many things that were criminal enterprises that they have to find new ways to make money and this is what they’re doing.”

Click to play video: 'Northeast Calgary shooting likely tied to extortion, police say'
Northeast Calgary shooting likely tied to extortion, police say

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