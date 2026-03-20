Canadians mark Eid al-Fitr amid ‘growing concerns’ from global tensions

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Muslims across Canada are marking Eid al-Fitr, celebrating the end of Ramadan with prayer, family gatherings and acts of charity.

Eid al-Fitr is one of two major Islamic holidays, alongside Eid al-Adha, and marks the end of a month of fasting from dawn to dusk.

The holiday is determined by the sighting of the moon and is observed with communal prayers, festive meals and charitable giving.

As Canadians who celebrate come together on this holy day, many also carry concern for loved ones back home amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Imam Sikandar Hashmi of the Canadian Council of Imams said many Canadian Muslims are navigating a mix of celebration and concern.

“It’s been a really challenging Ramadan, as you can imagine. A lot of Canadian Muslims come from different backgrounds and have roots in many parts of the world,” he said.

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“Especially with the wide-ranging conflict in the Middle East… there’s just a lot of concern for loved ones.”

He added that displacement in the region is also weighing heavily on people.

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“Hearing about the millions of people in Lebanon, for example, who are displaced… that will certainly be on people’s minds today.

“So many people have parents, siblings, cousins, aunts, uncles back home, and when there’s missiles and bombs flying overhead, it can cause a lot of concern, a lot of anxiety.”

Hashmi said that although the tensions remain high for many in the Middle Easts, the auspicious day gives comes with a renewed sense of hope.

“This Eid will be a challenging one for many in our community, but at the same time it is a time for reliance on God and hope … a time to mend relations.”

Federal and provincial leaders also issued statements recognizing the significance of Eid al-Fitr.

“Today, Muslim communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan,” said the Hon. Marc Miller, minister of Canadian identity and culture.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford highlighted the meaning of Ramadan and the celebration that follows.

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“As the sun sets tonight, closing the holy month of Ramadan, families and friends will gather to reflect on the values of self-discipline, empathy and compassion that have guided them during this time,” Ford said.

“As we celebrate the lasting contributions of Ontario’s Muslim community to our province and our country, we also recognize the worry and hardship many families are facing as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith described Eid as a time of renewal and generosity when sending her wishes to the 200,000 Muslims in Alberta.

“Eid al-Fitr is a time of gratitude and renewal, highlighting the values of compassion, generosity and care for others that are central to the Muslim faith,” Smith said.

In Saskatoon, MC Muhammad Umar Khan, who led congregational prayers Friday morning, said Eid remains a deeply spiritual and communal moment, and a time to give back to those who are unable to celebrate.

“One of the traditions we have before Eid is a donation. It’s $15 per person, and that ensures if there’s a needy person or someone is in a difficult position that they have food on the table to celebrate today,” Khan said.

With an estimated two million Muslims in Canada, community members say charitable giving remains a key part of the holiday, helping ensure those in need can also take part.

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“It’s a humble reminder that your celebration is never complete unless your neighbour is celebrating, too.”

Eid al-Fitr also coincides this year with the first day of spring, symbolizing renewal for many across the country.