Missing U.S. student tourist James Gracey found dead in water off Barcelona

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The body of James “Jimmy” Gracey, an American college student who went missing while visiting friends for spring break in Spain, was found Thursday in the water off a Barcelona beach, police said.

Gracey’s body was found by police divers and positively identified, the press office for Catalonia’s regional police in Barcelona told The Associated Press.

The University of Alabama student’s body was found near where he was last seen outside a nightclub with his friends early Tuesday. Gracey, 20, was visiting friends in Barcelona for spring break.

Catalan police say their investigation continues into the cause of death.

View image in full screen This undated photo shows James “Jimmy” Gracey, left, with his aunt Beth Marren O’Reilly. Gracey Family via AP

The 20-year-old student was last seen by a friend around 3 a.m. local time on Tuesday outside Barcelona’s Shoko restaurant and nightclub, his mother said in a Facebook post on Tuesday before his body was found.

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“My college aged son is visiting friends who are studying abroad. The [sic] went to Shoko last night. The police have his phone but he never made it back to his air bnb,” Therese Marren Gracey wrote in the Barcelona Expat Families Facebook group.

She did not explain how the police came into possession of her son’s cellphone.

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Gracey was reported missing after he failed to return to his Airbnb on Wednesday morning.

He was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity, and the international organization said that, in addition to serving as chaplain for the school’s chapter, he was a philanthropy chairperson.

Cavin McLay, the president of the fraternity, told NBC News that Gracey was with a group at the club and they got separated, “and that was the last time they saw him.”

McLay said he is in Barcelona, but was not staying with the same group of friends as Gracey was. He said about 10 people were in Barcelona visiting a few fraternity members who are studying abroad, NBC News reports.

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In a statement released late Thursday, the Gracey family asked for prayers and privacy.

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“Our family is heartbroken as we confirm that Jimmy’s body has been recovered in Barcelona. Jimmy was a deeply loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, and our family is struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss,” the statement said.

“We are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers from people around the world – so many helped to share Jimmy’s story and bring his life to light so that others may know him.”

The Gracey family said they “sincerely appreciate the continued support and coordination of the local authorities and the U.S. Consulate as we work to better understand the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.”

“As we navigate this painful time, we kindly ask for privacy so that we may grieve together and begin to process this loss as a family,” they added.

The University of Alabama also released a statement on Gracey’s death, writing, “The University of Alabama community is heartbroken to learn of the death of Jimmy Gracey. Jimmy’s loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our condolences are with the Gracey family during this devastating time. We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve.”

School officials from Chicago’s Saint Ignatius College Prep, where Gracey graduated in 2023, said, “During his four years at Saint Ignatius, Jimmy was fully engaged in the life of the school as a scholar and an athlete.”

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“He was an integral member of both the lacrosse and hockey programs and was known for his strong character, loyalty, and the way he showed up for his teammates and friends,” the statement added.

In an interview conducted before police confirmation of his death, Gracey’s aunt told The Associated Press that he was “just a great kid, a good Catholic boy from the Midwest.”

“Very good student, honours program at University of Alabama, chaplain in his fraternity, you know, just an amazing older brother and role model to his cousins,” Beth Marren O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly said her nephew left Alabama on Thursday and spent the weekend in Amsterdam before arriving Monday in Barcelona. Gracey’s family did not immediately know how police came into possession of his phone. Gracey’s father, Taras, is in Barcelona and has been working with police, O’Reilly said.

Global News has reached out to the Catalonia police for further information.

— With files from The Associated Press