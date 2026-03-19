Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police issue warning after violent offender re-released into community

By Amy Judd & Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted March 19, 2026 10:14 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Prolific offender released again'
Prolific offender released again
A prolific offender with dozens of convictions, including violence against women, has once again been released. As Kristen Robinson reports, Vancouver police are so concerned about his behaviour, they have issued a public warning.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Vancouver police have issued a public warning about a violent offender being released back into the community.

Jordan McIntosh was previously released back into the community last September and was serving a conditional sentence order related to two counts of assault and one count of breach of release order from an incident in 2024, police said.

He was bound by several conditions, which included wearing an ankle monitor.

However, police said he cut off his ankle monitor and went “on the run” on Dec. 4.

Investigators with the VPD’s Intimate Partner Violence and Risk Assessment Unit then became involved due to McIntosh’s history of violence against women.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On March 2, detectives and District Five officers, who patrol the Downtown Eastside, Chinatown and Gastown, tracked McIntosh to a rooming house on Water Street.

Story continues below advertisement

“McIntosh tried to escape by jumping out of a window,” said VPD Sgt. Adam Donaldson in a release. “Fortunately, our officers planned for that scenario, and he was taken into custody with the help of a police dog.”

Click to play video: 'Crown applies for dangerous offender declaration for man who attacked senior'
Crown applies for dangerous offender declaration for man who attacked senior

McIntosh was held in custody for a breach of conditional sentence order hearing that took place on March 18.

Police said the court decided to release him back into the community to serve his sentence with another ankle monitor, rather than keep him in custody.

McIntosh has 49 criminal convictions, including 11 for violence or weapons, police added.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices