Vancouver police issue warning after violent offender re-released into community

Vancouver police have issued a public warning about a violent offender being released back into the community.
Jordan McIntosh was previously released back into the community last September and was serving a conditional sentence order related to two counts of assault and one count of breach of release order from an incident in 2024, police said.
He was bound by several conditions, which included wearing an ankle monitor.
However, police said he cut off his ankle monitor and went “on the run” on Dec. 4.
Investigators with the VPD’s Intimate Partner Violence and Risk Assessment Unit then became involved due to McIntosh’s history of violence against women.
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On March 2, detectives and District Five officers, who patrol the Downtown Eastside, Chinatown and Gastown, tracked McIntosh to a rooming house on Water Street.
“McIntosh tried to escape by jumping out of a window,” said VPD Sgt. Adam Donaldson in a release. “Fortunately, our officers planned for that scenario, and he was taken into custody with the help of a police dog.”
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McIntosh was held in custody for a breach of conditional sentence order hearing that took place on March 18.
Police said the court decided to release him back into the community to serve his sentence with another ankle monitor, rather than keep him in custody.
McIntosh has 49 criminal convictions, including 11 for violence or weapons, police added.
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