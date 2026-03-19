Man could face fraud charges after disruptions at Montreal-Trudeau airport

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Quebec provincial police say a man arrested at the Montreal-Trudeau International Airport could face fraud charges following an incident that caused flight delays on Wednesday afternoon.

Police initially said two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, had been arrested on flights to Montreal.

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But they later explained that only one of them could face charges at a later date.

A spokesperson for Norad said that CF-18 and F-16 fighter jets and KC-135 refuelling aircraft in undisclosed locations were monitoring a situation involving two commercial airplanes on Wednesday until they landed in Montreal.

Norad did not specify what triggered the alert.

Airport spokesman Eric Forest said officials temporarily closed a runway at the airport but operations returned to normal at around 6 p.m.

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Quebec’s Crown prosecutor’s office said Thursday it had no public information on the matter.