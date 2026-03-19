Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

So long, Jay-Z: Rapper officially changes name to JAŸ-Z

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted March 19, 2026 12:19 pm
2 min read
Jay Z arrives at the premiere of 'The Book of Clarence' on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
Jay Z arrives at the premiere of 'The Book of Clarence' on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Hip-hop mogul Jay-Z is reintroducing himself as JAŸ-Z.

The 56-year-old rapper quietly revised the spelling of his stage name to include an umlaut over the “Y,” in an announcement that he would perform with The Roots at their Philadelphia music festival in May.

Story continues below advertisement

JAŸ-Z’s name has also been changed on all streaming platforms — including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube — to feature the umlaut, a punctuation mark consisting of two dots placed over a vowel to signal a change in sound.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The name change brings back the punctuation mark first seen on the Hard Knock Life rapper’s 1996 debut album, Reasonable Doubt, which marks its 30th anniversary this year.

The pronunciation of his name will remain the same, as the umlaut it merely a stylistic change.

JAŸ-Z has changed his name before. In 2013, he got rid of the hyphen in his name.

“The hyphen was really big back in the day. It’s not useful anymore. You change with the times,” he said during an appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood in 2013.

Click to play video: 'Blue Ivy now award-winning singer/songwriter'
Blue Ivy now award-winning singer/songwriter

When he released his 4:44 album in 2017, he re-formatted his stage name to bring back the hyphen and appear as “JAY-Z.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Jay Z is now a relic of the past, consigned to the dustbin of history. In its place stands JAY-Z, now with the hyphen back in its place and the whole name in all caps,” his team said in a statement at the time.

It was recently announced that JAŸ-Z will perform two back-to-back hometown shows at Yankee Stadium this summer. The concerts will commemorate the anniversaries of his debut album Reasonable Doubt and his 2001 release The Blueprint, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

His first show is scheduled for Friday, July 10, where he’ll pay homage to Reasonable Doubt. Then on Saturday, July 11, he will return for a performance featuring hits from The Blueprint, including Izzo (H.O.V.A.), Girls, Girls, Girls and Heart of the City (No Love).

Story continues below advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices