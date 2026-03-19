Kevin Spacey settles U.K. sexual assault cases out of court

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Kevin Spacey has reached an out-of-court settlement with three British men who sued the disgraced actor after accusing him of sexual assault.

Spacey, 66, was due to go on trial in the U.K. High Court in October, but those proceedings will no longer take place after a confidential settlement was reached.

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The men, who brought civil action against Spacey, alleged that he assaulted them between the years 2000 and 2013. Two of them were also complainants who gave evidence in Spacey’s 2023 criminal trial in London, where he faced nine charges of sexual assault but was eventually acquitted on all counts. A civil lawsuit against Spacey in New York was also dismissed in 2022.

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The Oscar-winning actor, who was first accused of sexual assault in 2017, has denied all allegations against him and maintains that the incidents raised in the lawsuits either did not happen or were consensual.

One of the men, known as “LNP,” accused Spacey of “deliberately” assaulting him about 12 times between 2000 and 2005.

Another accuser, who goes by “GHI,” claimed he first encountered Spacey at a workshop at the Old Vic theatre in London, where the Hollywood actor was artistic director between 2004 and 2013, and “suffered psychiatric damage and financial loss” in the aftermath of a 2008 assault.

View image in full screen Kevin Spacey leaves the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on Oct. 6, 2022, in New York City. Five years after sexual misconduct allegations ended his Hollywood career, Spacey appeared in a New York court to face a civil lawsuit brought by actor Anthony Rapp, who accuses the disgraced Oscar winner of assaulting him as a teenager in 1986. Getty Images

The third man, Ruari Cannon, who chose not to remain anonymous, was starring in a production of Tennessee Williams’ play Sweet Bird of Youth at the Old Vic in 2013 when he alleged he was assaulted by Spacey at a press night party.

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Following the allegations, Spacey was fired from the TV show House of Cards, where he starred as Frank Underwood for five seasons. In late 2025, he told the Telegraph that his legal troubles had left him effectively “homeless.”

“The costs over these last seven years have been astronomical,” Spacey said. “I’ve had very little coming in and everything going out.

“You get through it. In weird ways, I feel I’m back to where I first started, which is, I just went where the work was. Everything is in storage, and I hope at some point, if things continue to improve, that I’ll be able to decide where I want to settle down again.

“I’m living in hotels, I’m living in Airbnbs, I’m going where the work is. I literally have no home, that’s what I’m attempting to explain.”

At a hearing earlier this month, it was revealed that Cannon had reached a settlement with the Old Vic. At the same meeting, lawyers representing the three men argued that evidence from seven additional witnesses alleging abusive behaviour by Spacey should be heard at trial, the BBC reported.

The details of the settlements reached between Spacey and his accusers have not been revealed.

— With files from Global News’ Katie Scott