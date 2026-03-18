Person dies after being struck by train in Mississauga, closures in effect

A person has been struck and killed by a train in Mississauga, according to Metrolinx.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Alexandra Avenue and Fourth Street in Mississauga near Lakeshore Road East around 2:45 p.m.
The individual was hit by a train, prompting a large emergency response and road closures in the area, Peel police said in a social media post.
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Metrolinx confirmed to Global News that the incident occurred on the Lakeshore West line between Long Branch GO and Port Credit GO stations.
“There is currently no train service operating through the area,” Metrolinx said in a statement late Wednesday afternoon.
Train service is running between Long Branch and Union Station, as well as between Port Credit and stations west toward Niagara. Bus shuttles are operating between Port Credit and Long Branch GO stations.
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Road closures are in effect, with Fourth Street shut down from Ogden Avenue to Alexandra Avenue. Alexandra Avenue is closed from Fourth Street to Lakeshore Road East.
Police are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes as delays are expected.
More to come.
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