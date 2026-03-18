Ontario junior hockey team vows action after ‘racist’ comments at game

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An Ontario junior hockey team says it will take “appropriate action” after an opposing player was subjected to racist taunts during a playoff game Monday.

The Stratford Warriors issued a statement on its website decrying the “inappropriate and unacceptable language” directed at the London Nationals player during its game in Stratford, Ont.

“We want to be unequivocally clear: there is no place in our game, our arena, or our community for racist or discriminatory language of any kind,” the team, which is a member of the Greater Ontario Hockey League, said.

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“This behaviour does not reflect the values of our organization, our players or the vast majority of our fans. We sincerely apologize to the player, their team and their organization for what occurred.”

The team added it is working with arena staff and league officials to review the incident, “and will take appropriate action.”

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It did not specify what was said or who said it, but the Nationals issued its own statement in reply, praising Stratford’s “professional handling” of the situation.

“It is important to recognize that the actions of one individual do not reflect an entire organization, its players, or its fanbase,” the team said.

“The London Nationals remain committed to promoting respect, inclusivity, and accountability across our sport.”