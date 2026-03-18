Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario junior hockey team vows action after ‘racist’ comments at game

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 18, 2026 1:47 pm
1 min read
Junior hockey View image in full screen
Hockey players are shown on the ice in this undated creative photo. The Stratford Warriors are vowing a response after an 'inappropriate' comment was directed at a player during Monday night's game against the London Nationals of the Greater Ontario Hockey League. Getty Creative Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An Ontario junior hockey team says it will take “appropriate action” after an opposing player was subjected to racist taunts during a playoff game Monday.

The Stratford Warriors issued a statement on its website decrying the “inappropriate and unacceptable language” directed at the London Nationals player during its game in Stratford, Ont.

“We want to be unequivocally clear: there is no place in our game, our arena, or our community for racist or discriminatory language of any kind,” the team, which is a member of the Greater Ontario Hockey League, said.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This behaviour does not reflect the values of our organization, our players or the vast majority of our fans. We sincerely apologize to the player, their team and their organization for what occurred.”

The team added it is working with arena staff and league officials to review the incident, “and will take appropriate action.”

Story continues below advertisement

It did not specify what was said or who said it, but the Nationals issued its own statement in reply, praising Stratford’s “professional handling” of the situation.

“It is important to recognize that the actions of one individual do not reflect an entire organization, its players, or its fanbase,” the team said.

“The London Nationals remain committed to promoting respect, inclusivity, and accountability across our sport.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices