SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

New York Islanders down Maple Leafs 3-1

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2026 9:50 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Calum Ritchie had a goal and an assist on a pair of first-period power plays as the New York Islanders topped the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Tuesday.

Brayden Schenn, with his first goal since being acquired from the St. Louis Blues ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and Emil Heineman provided the rest of the offence for New York (39-24-5).

Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves. Mathew Barzal added three assists.

The Islanders, who started the night third in the Metropolitan Division, improved to 9-3-0 over their last 12 games.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leafs hold state of the union amid middle of winless skid'
Toronto Maple Leafs hold state of the union amid middle of winless skid

Steven Lorentz replied for Toronto (29-28-12). Joseph Woll stopped 31 shots.
Story continues below advertisement

The Maple Leafs are now 2-1-1 since losing captain Auston Matthews for the season to a knee injury — a run on the heels of a head-scratching 0-6-2 slide that all but cratered their playoff hopes.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

TAKEAWAYS

Islanders: Matthew Schaefer picked up an assist to move within one point of becoming the fourth rookie defenceman in franchise history to register 50 in a season. The 18-year-old from Hamilton is looking to join Stefan Persson (56 in 1977-78), Denis Potvin (54 in 1973-74) and Vladimir Malakhov (52 in 1992-93).

Maple Leafs: The club wore its green and white Toronto St. Pats jerseys — on St. Patrick’s Day — in honour of the club’s Irish roots. The franchise was known as the St. Pats from 1919 through 1927.

KEY MOMENT

A couple of early power plays pushed the visitors ahead. Schenn scored on the game’s first man-advantage opportunity at 4:15 of the opening period. Ritchie, a rookie forward from nearby Oakville, Ont., like Schaefer making his Scotiabank Arena debut, then doubled his team’s lead before the game was 10 minutes old.

KEY STAT

Toronto entered Tuesday with the NHL’s third-best penalty kill at 83.5 per cent. New York’s power play sat 29th overall at 15.9 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Islanders: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: Host the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2026.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices