Kelowna restaurant broken into twice in 24 hours

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It was a busy weekend for Cecil’s Perogies — just not the kind the owners were hoping for.

Owner Jonathan Warwaruck said his phone “was ringing off the hook” after the family-run restaurant on Richter Street was broken into early Saturday morning.

Police say the first incident happened around 6 a.m. Then, just 24 hours later, it happened again.

“The front door was smashed in and they stole pop,” Warwaruck said. “The second time they came back and took more stuff.”

Kelowna RCMP say they’ve already gathered surveillance footage and are working with nearby businesses to identify the suspect.

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“We did get some video and we’re working with the owner to get more,” said Cpl. Steven Lang. “Some businesses have really good footage, so we were able to make efforts right away.”

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While the items stolen were of relatively low value, the damage left behind is far more costly. The front window was shattered, and parts of the interior were destroyed, including a Ukrainian display case near the back of the store.

Warwaruck says in more than three decades of business, he’s never experienced anything like this.

“It’s getting really bad in this town. This was the first time we’ve been broken into in 33 years,” he said.

He adds his neighbours haven’t been as lucky.

“The sushi place next door had their window smashed last week, and other nearby businesses have also been hit,” he said. “There have been a few break-ins in this area. It’s getting out of hand.”

The concern is one being echoed by businesses across Kelowna, as many continue to speak out about rising crime and public disorder in recent months.

In response, RCMP say they’ve increased their presence in key areas, working alongside city bylaw officers on joint patrols in the downtown core and Rutland neighbourhood.

“We have specific RCMP patrols at least five days a week in those areas,” Lang said.

Police add that 12 officers were deployed over the weekend, focusing on both education and enforcement as part of ongoing efforts to address crime in the community.