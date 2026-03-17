No charges against Ontario resident who shot and injured alleged home invader: police

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Police north of Toronto have decided not to lay charges against a resident who shot and injured an alleged home invader.

York Regional Police say the resident used a legally owned and properly stored gun and is not facing charges based on evidence collected at the scene.

Police say one of the suspected intruders was dropped off at a Toronto-area hospital with a gunshot wound and charges against him are pending.

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Police were called just before 1 a.m. to reports of a shooting at the home in Vaughan.

They say multiple suspects, allegedly armed with at least one firearm, forced their way into the home.

The suspects were later seen getting into a black pickup truck and fleeing the scene.

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Last month, prosecutors withdrew charges against a man in Lindsay, Ont., who had been accused of assaulting an alleged home intruder in August 2025. His case attracted attention from Premier Doug Ford and others who were critical of the initial charges.