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Crime

Man dead at Maple Ridge home after people report woman screaming

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 17, 2026 1:35 pm
1 min read
Police at a home in Maple Ridge on Tuesday morning after an incident on Monday night. View image in full screen
Police at a home in Maple Ridge on Tuesday morning after an incident on Monday night. Global News
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The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over a case in Maple Ridge in which one person has died.

First responders were called to 238th Street and 110th Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday after people reported hearing a woman screaming.

Shortly after arriving, a first responder could be seen doing chest compressions on someone in the garage of the home.

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The homicide team said in a release that RCMP first responded to a fight in progress at the home and when they arrived, they found a man in medical distress.

Despite life-saving efforts by officers and attending emergency health services, the man did not survive and one person was arrested at the scene, investigators said.

They do believe this is an isolated incident and the people involved knew each other.

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Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmpgrc.gc.ca.

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