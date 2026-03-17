Man dead at Maple Ridge home after people report woman screaming

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over a case in Maple Ridge in which one person has died.
First responders were called to 238th Street and 110th Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday after people reported hearing a woman screaming.
Shortly after arriving, a first responder could be seen doing chest compressions on someone in the garage of the home.
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The homicide team said in a release that RCMP first responded to a fight in progress at the home and when they arrived, they found a man in medical distress.
Despite life-saving efforts by officers and attending emergency health services, the man did not survive and one person was arrested at the scene, investigators said.
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They do believe this is an isolated incident and the people involved knew each other.
Anyone with further information regarding this investigation is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp–grc.gc.ca.
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