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Canada

Halifax sees return of shared e-bikes, e-scooters after winter pause

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted March 17, 2026 11:44 am
1 min read
Bird Canada electric scooters on 108 Street and Jasper Avenue in Edmonton, Alta., on June 1, 2020. View image in full screen
Bird Canada electric scooters on 108 Street and Jasper Avenue in Edmonton, Alta., on June 1, 2020. Morris Gamblin, Global News
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E-scooters and e-bikes have returned to the streets of Halifax after the micromobility pilot program was paused during the winter.

According to the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), Bird Canada e-scooters and e-bikes resumed service on Monday.

In a news release, HRM said use of the vehicles had been paused because during the winter, snow is plowed onto the surfaces that are used for parking the e-scooters and e-bikes.

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“As a result, if the municipality receives a heavy snowfall, shared devices may be temporarily unavailable to allow space for snow-clearing operations along municipal streets, bike lanes and sidewalks,” the municipality said.

It does add if more snow does fall during the winter months, the devices would again be unavailable for a period of time though it would resume as soon as conditions permit.

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The micromobility vehicles will be available at designated parking locations throughout the city, and HRM notes they can be found, unlocked and paid for using the company’s mobile app.

There have been more than 122,000 rides taken since the pilot program began in May 2025.

Residents are reminded that if they wish to use the vehicles, they must ensure they are parked in designated parking zones. They also cannot block sidewalks, transit stops, access points or private property.

All applicable traffic rules and municipal regulations must also be followed, and only one rider is allowed per device.

E-scooters, HRM notes, are also intended for use on roads, bike lanes and multi-use pathways unless otherwise signed.

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