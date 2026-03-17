Halifax sees return of shared e-bikes, e-scooters after winter pause

Send this page to someone via email

E-scooters and e-bikes have returned to the streets of Halifax after the micromobility pilot program was paused during the winter.

According to the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), Bird Canada e-scooters and e-bikes resumed service on Monday.

In a news release, HRM said use of the vehicles had been paused because during the winter, snow is plowed onto the surfaces that are used for parking the e-scooters and e-bikes.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“As a result, if the municipality receives a heavy snowfall, shared devices may be temporarily unavailable to allow space for snow-clearing operations along municipal streets, bike lanes and sidewalks,” the municipality said.

It does add if more snow does fall during the winter months, the devices would again be unavailable for a period of time though it would resume as soon as conditions permit.

Story continues below advertisement

The micromobility vehicles will be available at designated parking locations throughout the city, and HRM notes they can be found, unlocked and paid for using the company’s mobile app.

There have been more than 122,000 rides taken since the pilot program began in May 2025.

Residents are reminded that if they wish to use the vehicles, they must ensure they are parked in designated parking zones. They also cannot block sidewalks, transit stops, access points or private property.

All applicable traffic rules and municipal regulations must also be followed, and only one rider is allowed per device.

E-scooters, HRM notes, are also intended for use on roads, bike lanes and multi-use pathways unless otherwise signed.