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  1. Fred Flintstone
    March 17, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    I use it regardless 🤷

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Politics

Ford government planning to let solo drivers use HOV lanes outside rush hour

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 17, 2026 11:21 am
1 min read
Vehicles zoom along the HOV lanes as morning rush-hour traffic crawls in Toronto on June 29, 2015. View image in full screen
Vehicles zoom along the HOV lanes as morning rush-hour traffic crawls in Toronto on June 29, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
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The Ford government says it will amend the regulations governing Ontario’s highways to effectively abolish high-occupancy vehicle lanes during off-peak travel times.

Currently, HOV lanes in Ontario can’t be used by anyone with fewer than two people in their vehicle, a measure designed to encourage car sharing on commutes.

The government said that, during rush hour, the rules will remain the same, but when the roads are quiet, it will allow lone drivers to use the lanes as well.

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“By allowing single-occupant vehicles to use HOV lanes during off-peak hours, we would help keep drivers moving across the province, so they can spend less time in traffic and more time with their families and friends,” Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said in a statement.

The government said it hoped to make the change by the end of the year after a series of consultations. It is through that process that it would determine the definition of peak and off-peak.

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According to the province, Ontario has 237 kilometres of lanes dedicated to high-occupancy vehicles, with another 146 kilometres in the pipeline.

The changes under consideration by the government could be passed through regulation.

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