Winnipeg police identify adult victim of double-fatal shooting as investigation continues

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have released more information on the identities of two people who died following a fatal shooting in the city’s North End last week.

Police say the teenage victim is a 16-year-old boy from Sagkeeng, Man. They go on to identify the adult victim as 32-year-old Jason Robert Baker, a member of Hollow Water First Nation, who lives in Winnipeg.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Last Thursday, officers responded to a report of gunfire at about 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Boyd Avenue.

They found two injured individuals at the scene and took them to hospital both in critical condition.

Both the 16-year-old and Baker later died from their injuries.

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday, but police said the homicide unit continues to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may have information about the incident, including CCTV, cellphone or dashcam video from the area at the time, is asked to contact police.

—with files from Global News’ Prisha Dev