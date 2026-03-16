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Economy

Alberta reviewing plan on forcing oil companies to pay outstanding municipal taxes

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2026 5:44 pm
1 min read
A farmer drives a seeding rig past oil and gas pumpjacks as he plants a wheat crop on the family farm near Cremona, Alta., Tuesday, May 6, 2025. View image in full screen
A farmer drives a seeding rig past oil and gas pumpjacks as he plants a wheat crop on the family farm near Cremona, Alta., Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
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Alberta may soon require oil and gas companies to be on top of their municipal property taxes if they want to keep producing.

It’s one of more than a dozen proposals contained in a new report released by the Rural Municipalities of Alberta and the province.

Unpaid municipal taxes by some in the energy industry is a long-standing issue, with Alberta’s rural communities owed more than $250 million as of last year.

Click to play video: 'Unpaid oil and gas taxes causing concern for rural Alberta municipalities'
Unpaid oil and gas taxes causing concern for rural Alberta municipalities

Municipal Affairs Minister Dan Williams says that money will likely never be recovered.

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Williams says municipalities can’t collect what’s owed to them from companies that no longer exist, but says he hopes the new report is a path forward.

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Rural Municipalities president Kara Westerlund says she hopes at least some can be recovered and that the new policies put an end to the problem.

— More to come…

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