Alberta reviewing plan on forcing oil companies to pay outstanding municipal taxes

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Alberta may soon require oil and gas companies to be on top of their municipal property taxes if they want to keep producing.

It’s one of more than a dozen proposals contained in a new report released by the Rural Municipalities of Alberta and the province.

Unpaid municipal taxes by some in the energy industry is a long-standing issue, with Alberta’s rural communities owed more than $250 million as of last year.

1:57 Unpaid oil and gas taxes causing concern for rural Alberta municipalities

Municipal Affairs Minister Dan Williams says that money will likely never be recovered.

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Williams says municipalities can’t collect what’s owed to them from companies that no longer exist, but says he hopes the new report is a path forward.

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Rural Municipalities president Kara Westerlund says she hopes at least some can be recovered and that the new policies put an end to the problem.

— More to come…