Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Atmospheric river brings about 150 mm of rain to B.C.’s South Coast

By Amy Judd & Andrea Macpherson Global News
Posted March 16, 2026 3:52 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Atmospheric river hits B.C.’s South Coast'
Atmospheric river hits B.C.’s South Coast
WATCH: The atmospheric river has hit B.C.'s South Coast, bringing heavy rain just in time for spring break to start. Andrea Macpherson has the details on how much rain we can expect.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

About 150 millimetres of rain is expected to fall on B.C.’s South Coast between Sunday night and Wednesday.

“The biggest impacts of this particular atmospheric river are gonna be the Sea to Sky Highway and some of the higher elevation areas on the North Shore Mountains, more than anything else,” Brian Proctor, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said.

“So, a wet pattern for Vancouver proper, but most of the city will, the metropolitan area will likely not see rainfall warning amounts falling.”

Rainfall warnings are now in place for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast.

B.C.’s River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for Northern and Western Vancouver Island and is maintaining a high streamflow advisory for Central, Eastern and Southern Vancouver Island.

Story continues below advertisement

The River Forecast Centre is upgrading to a flood watch for the Central Coast, including tributaries and smaller streams around Bella Coola, Rivers Inlet, and other coastal communities.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It is maintaining a high streamflow advisory for the North Coast, including tributaries along the outer coast and inland areas, including Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Terrace, and surrounding areas.

A high streamflow advisory is in place for the Upper Fraser, including the Robson Valley and tributaries in the Prince George region.

A high streamflow advisory is also in place for the North Shore Mountains and Metro Vancouver tributaries, Howe Sound and the Sea-to-Sky Corridor, including Squamish and Pemberton, the Sunshine Coast and the Lower Fraser tributaries and the Fraser Valley.

Click to play video: 'B.C. sees brief sunshine ahead of forecasted spring break atmospheric river'
B.C. sees brief sunshine ahead of forecasted spring break atmospheric river

“Typically, as you move further into March, we often see things become more sort of episodic, if I can put it that way,” Proctor said.

Story continues below advertisement

“So we get a storm coming through and then we get a bit of a break behind it before the next one comes in, whereas this one, we’re just sort of queuing them up more than anything else.”

This atmospheric river is expected to last until Wednesday morning, but more rain is on the way after that, according to forecast models.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices