Atmospheric river brings about 150 mm of rain to B.C.’s South Coast

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About 150 millimetres of rain is expected to fall on B.C.’s South Coast between Sunday night and Wednesday.

“The biggest impacts of this particular atmospheric river are gonna be the Sea to Sky Highway and some of the higher elevation areas on the North Shore Mountains, more than anything else,” Brian Proctor, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said.

“So, a wet pattern for Vancouver proper, but most of the city will, the metropolitan area will likely not see rainfall warning amounts falling.”

Rainfall warnings are now in place for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Sunshine Coast.

B.C.’s River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for Northern and Western Vancouver Island and is maintaining a high streamflow advisory for Central, Eastern and Southern Vancouver Island.

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The River Forecast Centre is upgrading to a flood watch for the Central Coast, including tributaries and smaller streams around Bella Coola, Rivers Inlet, and other coastal communities.

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It is maintaining a high streamflow advisory for the North Coast, including tributaries along the outer coast and inland areas, including Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Terrace, and surrounding areas.

A high streamflow advisory is in place for the Upper Fraser, including the Robson Valley and tributaries in the Prince George region.

A high streamflow advisory is also in place for the North Shore Mountains and Metro Vancouver tributaries, Howe Sound and the Sea-to-Sky Corridor, including Squamish and Pemberton, the Sunshine Coast and the Lower Fraser tributaries and the Fraser Valley.

2:15 B.C. sees brief sunshine ahead of forecasted spring break atmospheric river

“Typically, as you move further into March, we often see things become more sort of episodic, if I can put it that way,” Proctor said.

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“So we get a storm coming through and then we get a bit of a break behind it before the next one comes in, whereas this one, we’re just sort of queuing them up more than anything else.”

This atmospheric river is expected to last until Wednesday morning, but more rain is on the way after that, according to forecast models.