Abandoned car retrieved from ice off Nova Scotia shore by helicopter, snowmobiles

Send this page to someone via email

It took a helicopter and a pair of snowmobiles to retrieve a white Hyundai Accent abandoned earlier this month on the frozen Northumberland Strait, about three kilometres from shore near River John, N.S.

Terry Heighton, chief of the Pictou County town’s fire department, says the car was left out on the ice on March 5, presumably because it got stuck.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says it is believed to have been left by local troublemakers, though RCMP said in an email there was no criminality involved in the situation.

Heighton says the federal Fisheries Department and the provincial Natural Resources Department helped with the retrieval, testing the ice thickness and providing a helicopter to bring fire department members to the car on Sunday.

The plan was to strip the car so it was light enough to be flown out with the chopper, but it soon became clear that wouldn’t work.

Story continues below advertisement

Heighton says the crew ultimately flipped the car onto its roof and towed it back to land with two snowmobiles.