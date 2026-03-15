Windsor hands London lopsided loss; Knights are 1 point behind Soo in final week of regular season

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Andrew Robinson recorded his first Ontario Hockey League hat trick as the Windsor Spitfires downed the London Knights 8-2 at the WFCU Centre on March 15.

Caden Harvey had four assists while Philadelphia Flyers prospect Jack Nesbitt had a goal and two assists in the game for Windsor.

Despite the loss, the Knights remain one point back of the Soo Greyhounds for fourth place in the Western Conference and will have home-ice advantage in the upcoming playoff series between the teams. Each club has three games remaining.

London opened the scoring in Windsor on Braiden Clark’s team-leading 22nd goal of the season. Clark snapped a puck over the glove of Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo at 7:07 of the opening period.

Minutes later, Windsor tied the game 1-1 on a goal set up by Nesbitt as he rocketed a pass across to the left side of the Knights’ zone to Robinson who went to the net and scored at the 10:35 mark.

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Nesbitt helped to set up Conor Walton in the slot for a go-ahead goal for the Spitfires and then Nesbitt fired in his 19th goal of the year right off a faceoff at 16:44 and Windsor led 3-1 through the first 20 minutes.

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Carson Woodall made it 4-1 for the Spitfires on a one-timer from the right side of the London end at 6:24 of the second period.

Woodall was playing forward for Windsor in the absence of four regular forwards who were all missing due to injury on the Spitfires’ side. Aleksei Medvedev entered the game at that point for the Knights but Windsor kept the momentum going.

Robinson’s second of the game came on a Windsor power play at the 15:33 mark of the second period to give the Spitfires a 5-1 lead.

A puck that was dumped into the London zone went off the skate of Medvedev and into the Knights crease where Beks Makysh poked it across the goal line for short-handed goal and a 6-1 Windsor advantage.

Robinson completed the hat trick with 42 seconds remaining in the middle frame and the Spitfires went into the final 20 minutes up 7-1.

A goal by Alex Pharand on the man advantage gave Windsor their eighth goal on the day and then Max Sokolovskii wristed home his first goal in the OHL to finish the scoring with 1:18 remaining in the game, leading to an 8-2 finish.

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The Spitfires outshot London 36-18.

The Knights were 0-for-2 on the power play. Windsor was 2-for-4.

Max Domi plays in 800th game

Max Domi’s last goal as a London Knight was the last goal the team would score in the 2014-15 season. It came on April 14, 2015.

From then until now Domi has now played 800 games in the National Hockey League. He celebrated his 800th game in Buffalo with a goal on Saturday.

Domi helped the Knights to win back-to-back OHL championships in 2012 and 2013 and appeared in three consecutive Memorial Cup tournaments in his time in London.

Up next

The Knights will visit the Guelph Storm for game 66 of 68 of their season on Wednesday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m.

London has won three of the five games they have played against the Storm this season, including the last two.

Both Brody Cook of London and Quinn Beauchesne of Guelph are expected to miss the game after receiving indefinite suspensions in the game on March 13. Cook was give a five-minute major and game misconduct for a hit on former Knight Noah Jenken. Jenken left the game and did not return. Beauchesne was given a match penalty for a slash to the head of Ryan Brown of London. Brown says that the stick struck his ear.

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Game coverage Wednesday will start at 6 p.m., on 980 CFPL, http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.